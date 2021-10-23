News

Kim Kardashian blows out 41 candles and friends shower her with flowers: the video on social media

Posted on
The American entrepreneur celebrates her birthday surrounded by the affection of her staunch supporters.

Special day yesterday for the American model Kim Kardashian. We saw on her Instagram profile that last night the celebrity went to celebrate outside with friends and relatives wearing an avant-garde outfit: black velvet jumpsuit and an explosive glittery (hopefully synthetic) fur. In the caption he writes: “Thank you for the love you showed me for my birthday! I love you so much guys!“. But what does the entrepreneur refer to, as well as to wishes?

Novella 2000 answers us on Instagram, posting a video published by the same Kim Kardashian: in the video we see the model framing thousands and thousands of flowers that have been given to her by relatives, friends and fans. The very elegant bouquets collect practically all the colors of the rainbow and are accompanied by long and special dedications. Here’s how the explosive Kim Kardashian he comments while showing us the flowers: “Hey guys, I’m so grateful to everyone who sent me the flowers. Oh my God they are beautiful! This evening my children will enjoy watching them too. Who knows how long it will take me to read all the tickets!“. A gesture that certainly struck and moved the woman.

Here is the video of the flowers

While here you can take a peek at her party outfit


