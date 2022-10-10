Kim Kardashian booed during an American football match – La Nouvelle Tribune

Kim Kardashian is a well-known reality TV star in the land of Uncle Sam and even beyond the borders. The American businesswoman, producer, fashion designer of Armenian origin is also known as the ex-wife of the famous American rapper Kanye West. She is the mother of his four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. After several years of living together, the two stars separated a few months ago. Yesterday, while she was attending an American football game, theYe’s ex-wife was booed.

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian talk about her again. As usual with a look of her own, Kim Kardashian did not go unnoticed. But it is not his style of dress that has interested the press for a few hours. Indeed, American media whose New York Post reported a few hours ago that the reality star was booed while attending a match of the NFL (National Football League)an association of professional American football teams.

Kim Kardashian made a notable appearance during the match Rams–Cowboys during the day yesterday Sunday. Accompanied by her son Saint-West, Kim Kardashian was featured on a big screen during the game and was booed by fans at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. As a reminder, after her divorce, Kim Kardashian went out for several months with Pete Davidson, another star of the screen. Two months ago, we announced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: it was over after 9 months of relationship