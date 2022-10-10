Entertainment

Kim Kardashian booed during an American football match – La Nouvelle Tribune

Photo of James James1 min ago
0 1 1 minute read

Kim Kardashian is a well-known reality TV star in the land of Uncle Sam and even beyond the borders. The American businesswoman, producer, fashion designer of Armenian origin is also known as the ex-wife of the famous American rapper Kanye West. She is the mother of his four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. After several years of living together, the two stars separated a few months ago. Yesterday, while she was attending an American football game, theYe’s ex-wife was booed.

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian talk about her again. As usual with a look of her own, Kim Kardashian did not go unnoticed. But it is not his style of dress that has interested the press for a few hours. Indeed, American media whose New York Post reported a few hours ago that the reality star was booed while attending a match of the NFL (National Football League)an association of professional American football teams.

Kim Kardashian made a notable appearance during the match Rams–Cowboys during the day yesterday Sunday. Accompanied by her son Saint-West, Kim Kardashian was featured on a big screen during the game and was booed by fans at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. As a reminder, after her divorce, Kim Kardashian went out for several months with Pete Davidson, another star of the screen. Two months ago, we announced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: it was over after 9 months of relationship

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 min ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fashion Week No Expiration Date

22 seconds ago

Do algorithms dream of being Gary Cooper? artificial intelligence in film

11 mins ago

ranking from the worst to the best film of the saga!

12 mins ago

Brad Pitt denied having been violent with his children, after Angelina Jolie’s statements

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button