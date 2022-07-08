Kim Kardashian: Botox, weight loss

As she has just launched her SKKN by Kim face care range, Kim Kardashian confided in her use of Botox in an interview with the American magazine pace. And contrary to popular belief, the reality star isn’t a cosmetic medicine junkie.

“I calmed down on Botox”

Asked about her appearance, Kim Kardashian revealed that she uses “a little bit of Botox” between her eyebrows. “But to tell you the truth, I calmed down on the Botox”, she added before affirming that she had never had “fillers” (injections to fill in wrinkles, editor’s note) nor in lips or cheekbones.

Similarly, the one who recently paraded for Balenciaga said “never had eyelash extensions” and that her eyebrows were 100% natural.

The only treatment that the 41-year-old star claims? the laser, which she practices at home when her four children are in bed : “It’s not easy when you’re a mom, when you’re exhausted at the end of the day or when you go to school, and I fill in all these boxes. Usually I do my facials late in the evening. When everyone is in bed, I do laser treatments.”

Kim Kardashian in search of eternal youth

Although the reality star said “she would do anything to look and [se] feel young,” she explained that now she feels “at peace with not being perfect.”

“I hate my hands, they are wrinkled and gross. But these hands have allowed me to change a lot of nappies and cuddle my babies, so that’s fine with me. [Vieillir] doesn’t mean I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘OK, my health is more important than anything else‘.”

In early June, Kim Kardashian revealed in an interview with New York Times that she was ready to “eat her excrement” if it guaranteed her to stay young for life. A shock sentence that she admits today to having pronounced as a joke: “I said that jokingly but now that I think about it, I could probably eat shit if someone said to me ‘If you eat this bowl shit every day, you’ll look younger’.”

Kim K responds to controversy over her weight loss

Regularly accused of promoting unattainable standards of beauty, Kim Kardashian wanted to respond to her detractors “If I can do it, that means it’s achievable. There are so many different standards of beauty – whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [le look] it was all blondes,” she said, explaining that her mantra has always been, “Be yourself, find beauty everywhere.”

Attacked for having lost nearly 7 kilos in three weeks to fit into Marylin Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian also explained herself on the controversy claiming not to have compromised her health: “If I had starved myself and I had lost weight unhealthily, of course I would say that sends the wrong message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I never drank so much water in my life. When others lose weight for roles – they are [considérés] like geniuses and are not criticized.”