Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence and Explains What Happened to Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

The crystal-embellished dress, which the Hollywood icon wore to sing happy birthday to US President John F. Kennedy in 1962, was loaned to the star by the museum Ripley’s Believe It or Not!who owns the historic piece, to bring it to the Met Galain May.

Officials of Scott Fortner’s Marilyn Monroe Collection, the world’s largest private memorabilia collection of the legend, recently claimed the dress was damaged during the outing, sharing before and after photos showing missing crystals and fabric stretched.

During an appearance on the show TodayTuesday, June 21, Kim Kardashian was asked if the damage claims were true, and she shook her head and simply said “no.” She went on to detail the level of care they had taken with the precious garment.

“I showed up on the red carpet in a dress and slippers and put the dress on the bottom of the carpet, walked up the stairs, probably wore it for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed right at the top of the stairs… I mean, at Ripley’s, we worked so well together. There were people (with) gloves who put it on me.”



Getty Images

Museum officials denied the accusations last week, saying the “dress was in the same condition” as before the loan after the 41-year-old star walked the red carpet. Because the dress couldn’t be altered, Kim Kardashian had to lose seven pounds to fit into it, and she revealed in the interview that she then lost an additional two pounds.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health. Since then, I have continued to eat very healthy, she explained. I have lost nine kilos now. I’m not trying to lose more weight. But I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. I ate a lot of junk food, I didn’t even realize it, a lot of fried food… And I completely changed my lifestyle.”

Mystery solved!

