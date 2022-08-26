Kim Kardashian brilliantly masters the back-to-school boots trend

Their searches have recently increased by +45% depending on the platform Stylight… Over-the-knee boots are definitely back, and it’s not Kim Kardashian who will say otherwise! Seen in the streets of Los Angeles alongside the other members of the clan Kardashian Jenner on the occasion of an event Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian opted for a sharp monochrome silhouette. Simply dressed in a second skin jumpsuit of her brand Skimsshe upgraded this piece of earrings, a bag and glasses Balenciaga.

How to wear thigh high boots this fall?

Ultimate detail: at his feet, a pair of waders from the brand Clothestattooed with the face of Snoop Dogg ! A singular way of appropriating the thigh-high trend, which we will happily copy from the start of the school year with these 4 pretty models that are a bit more classic and timeless than the one worn by Kim Kardashian!

Bottega Veneta – leather thigh high boots €2,200 Bottega Veneta via MatchesFashion Prada – leather thigh high boots €1,300 Prada via MyTheresa

Courrèges – vinyl thigh high boots with thick heel 790 € 632 € Courrèges via Farfetch Miu Miu – chunky sole leather thigh high boots 950 € Miu Miu via MatchesFashion

