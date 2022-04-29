Kim Kardashian burst into tears when Kanye West gave her his famous sex VIDEO

After the media and controversial kanye west divorce, reaction came to light kim kardashian when his controversial sex video was in the hands of the father of her children.

And it is that it has been a little over a month since the 41-year-old businesswoman was declared legally single, and she was finally able to confirm her relationship with singer Pete Davidson.

However, the singer had to face a series of harassment and problems that came from her ex, which forced her to try to stay as far away from him as possible.

But now, in the new episode of the Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians,” The businesswoman opens her heart and bursts into tears when she finds out about her ex-husband’s new move.

It should be noted that the emotional stability of the rapper fell apart when Kim began to establish a closer relationship with the comedian, 13 years her junior.

It was there that the singer began to harass the mother of his children and his new partner, as he began to attack both on social networks, for which different platforms began to restrict his movements.

What is a fact is that since the separation was made official, he has stayed much further away from the spotlight, and assured that he would not continue to bother.

But now, the socialite and model shares her frustration at learning about her husband’s new actions, for which she had to face her husband again. controversial sex video

Did Kanye West buy the rest of his sex tape?

It is about the tape that was recorded and came to light in 2007, where the sexual encounter between the leader of the Kardashian Jenner and her then partner is seen RayJ, what gave way to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame.

And it is that in the new installment of his Hulu reality show, the model and older sister of Kylie Jenner She said that Ye met with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J, to buy the computer that contains the hard drive that had the footage.

“I want to protect them as much as I can… And if I have the power or if Kanye has the power, that’s the most important thing to me. And I’m so excited about that.”

Apparently it is a gift for the model and even for the four children that the couple has, and it is an event that happened last year and before the divorce.

The same rapper was in charge of revealing in an interview with “Hollywood Unlocked” in January 2021 that he had obtained the rest of the recorded images of his ex Kardashian.

“How are you going to take me to ‘SNL’ and kiss the guy you’re dating in front of me? … And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s it, that’s great.’ After I go and get the laptop Ray J myself that night, right?”

