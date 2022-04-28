Kim Kardashian bursts into tears after Kanye West offers her her salvaged sex tape footage

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears after her ex Kanye West managed to get the final footage from her infamous 2007 sex tape.

In scenes from their new show The Kardashians, Kim revealed her ex-husband’s efforts to get his hands on the remaining scenes.

“He gave me the whole sex tape back,” Kim shared with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. “And he went home and he got the computer he was on and the hard drive.

“He met Ray J at the airport. »

In a confessional for their new show, Kim revealed how much Kanye’s actions mean to her and her family.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” Kim said.

“I want to protect them as much as possible. What if I had the power, or if Kanye had the power, [then] it’s just the most important thing to me.

“And I’m so emotional because of it. »

It makes sense that the ultra-famous reality star would sigh in relief at the news, with the threat of a second drop of never-before-seen footage looming as she prepares for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October.

Kim and Kanye. Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Momager Kris Jenner praised the donda rapper for his actions on the recent episode.

“Thank you for Kanye and for his incredible way of doing things and his ability to do something – and probably a big, big, huge check. So we’re all very grateful,” the 66-year-old said during the episode,” she said.

Kanye, however, claims he didn’t pay for the hard drive with the remaining footage.

“We (sic) will never be extorted again,” he told the family.

Despite threats to her of potentially raunchy footage, Kim confirmed that the remaining video did not contain anything explicit.

“It was just images of us in a restaurant, in a nightclub, nothing sexual. Nothing weird,” the 41-year-old said.

Either way, it must be a relief to be sure that the couple’s children won’t see another sextape scandal unfold for their mother.