Kim Kardashian Buys $70 Million Malibu Beach Home 1 Year After Kanye West Did The Same

Kim Kardashian bought a gorgeous beachfront home in Malibu for $70 million, TMZ confirmed. The house, which can be seen in the photos here, is located on a cliff that overlooks the beach of ‘Bu. Interestingly, Kim’s ex, Kanye Westis currently renovating her own home in Malibu, which is 14 miles from Kim’s new dig.

Kim’s new home has four bedrooms and 5.5. bathrooms, as well as incredible views from all sides of the house. There is also a swimming pool and beautiful landscapes in the backyard. Meanwhile, Kanye still has some work to do on his Malibu mansion, which was gutted during the renovation process over the summer.

Kim and Kanye split in early 2021, and there was some public tension between them amid Kim’s relationship with pete davidson at the end of the year and the start of 2022. However, Kim maintained that she still wants Kanye to be in the lives of their four children, and they have continued to co-parent since their separation. In fact, just days ago the two were spotted dating their daughter, The North Westbasketball game together.

While Kim and Pete dated for several months, they broke up in the summer of 2022, and Kim has been focusing on her law school journey ever since. In a recent interview, she admitted that she isn’t really thinking about dating again yet. Kanye has been linked to different women throughout 2022, but was recently rumored to be dating a model Candice Swanepoel. Candice separated from her husband, Hermann Nicoliwith whom she has two children, in 2018.

“Their relationship is new,” said a source entertainment tonight, by Kanye and Candice. “They love each other and are happy with the way things are going so far. They connected on fashion and creativity. Kanye fueled dating rumors by posting a photo of him and Candice to his Instagram story during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.