Kim Kardashian buys a house in Malibu that belonged to Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian has just had fun with a new property, and not the least! Indeed, the reality TV star has set her sights on a sumptuous villa located in Malibu formerly occupied by Cindy Crawford. A guarantee of good taste!

A Mediterranean-style property of no less than 700 square meters of living space comprising four bedrooms and as many bathrooms, all set in the middle of more than one hectare of land in the very upscale neighborhood of Encinal Bluffs.

Great added value

According to Dirt, Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to pay 70 million dollars for this sumptuous residence. That’s $20 million more than Cindy Crawford and her husband Randy Gerber paid in 2015, knowing that they then split the property into two lots.

The main lot, including the house, was bought in 2018 for $45 million by Adam Weiss, a retired investment fund manager. Seeking to take advantage of the real estate fever that has gripped California in recent years, the businessman first tried to sell the property for nearly 100 million dollars! Returning to reason, he finally accepted Kim Kardashian’s offer, which was still very generous.