Kim Kardashian buys her neighbors house [PHOTOS]

It’s moving at the Kardashians these days! After Kourtney got married (for a third time, let’s remember!) last Sunday, we learned, via the New York Postthat Kim Kardashian recently purchased the property next door to his. The house is said to have cost $6.3 million and sits directly between his own and the one acquired by Kayne West, her ex-husband, last December. Recall that Kim bought her share of the house from her ex-husband for 23 million dollars, while the property was valued at 60 million dollars.

The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a shower room. The construction dates from 1975 and is sold for the first time. The former owner, Lilian Darling Holt, is dead. Hence the sale of the property.

Since it looks a bit dated, chances are Kim’s goal is to rebuild it. The property sits on one acre of land, bringing the total land with Kim Kardashian’s current home to four acres. We have nevertheless gathered some photos for the pleasure of your eyes:

Seen from above

Credit: Compass via New York Post

Facade

Credit: Compass via New York Post

Hall

Credit: Compass via New York Post

Living room

Credit: Compass via New York Post

Dining room

Credit: Compass via New York Post

back ground

Credit: Compass via New York Post

