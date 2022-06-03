Kim Kardashian calls for father of girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from jail – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian pleads for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana “Ellie” Cruz Torres, was incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality star has asked for his provisional release so that he can attend the girl’s funeral.

“His family is desperately hoping that his father, who is incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense, gets a temporary release so he can attend his funeral,” Kardashian wrote.

“So far, their requests have been denied. I ask the @officialFBOP to grant a temporary release to Eli Torres so he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves this right. »

Kardashian has been working on criminal justice reform since deciding to become a lawyer. The SKIMS founder recently passed the “baby bar” test in California.

Torres served time in federal prison in Kentucky for gang-related crimes and drug trafficking, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“The choices I made cost me. I could have prevented that from happening, somehow, as a father. … I could have stopped him somehow. Protect her,” Torres told the outlet.

State Representative Attica Scott also pleaded for Eli’s temporary release. She recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden after the Bureau of Prisons denied Torres’ initial request for release.

Torres was a week away from having an in-person visit with her daughter before she was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to the letter.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot dead 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

Investigators have shed no light on the motive for Ramos’ attack, which also left at least 17 people injured. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos, a resident of the small town about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.

“We don’t see a pattern or a catalyst at this time,” said Steve McCraw of the Department of Public Safety.

Ramos legally purchased the rifle and a second similar one last week, just after his birthday, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.