Kim Kardashian calls Kourtney a “bad influence” on her as a child

Kim Kardashian used “National Daughters Day” to reflect on her days as a wild teenager, including the moment she stopped when Kourtney Kardashian stole her mother’s car.

Kim Kardashian, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday (September 26) to celebrate National Girls’ Day by hilariously inviting her sister. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, for causing trouble when the girls were teenagers. The founder of SKIMS He shared a series of throwback photos from his teenage years in the 90s and said the photos in the post – which I dedicated to my mom Kris Jenner, 65, and his daughters northwestand 9 and West Chicago, 3 – Taken during Kim and Kourtney’s isolation, all because of Kourtney’s actions!

“Mom – I’m sorry!” Kim said. “I remember being parked here because Kourtney was stealing your car just for driving it around the block and even though I didn’t participate I was still in trouble! So we had nothing to do but take pictures in the garage, ”mother of four added.

Kim also blamed her older sister for making her stop at the time, writing in her message: “It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister and friends said. They were very negative influences and I was a perfectionist and that’s why I’m sorry! ” Clan Kardashian Comment on Kim’s post, including Kris herself! “Oh good days” !!!! Thank God we survived that phase !!!!!! , ”Mother joked.

Chloe Kardashian, 37, was apparently not involved in the ground incident at the time, since she was not mentioned by Sister Kim. However, Chloe I did it She stepped in with Kim’s post and hinted that her sister also didn’t behave well that day. “Yes, you are a peach!” Chloe happily commented.

It is not the first time that the Kardashian sisters reflect Life Before Fame. In August, both Kim and Khloe shared flashback photos on Instagram when they visited Kourtney at the University of Arizona. In the captions, the girls recalled a tumultuous night at the U of A with hilarious notes, and Kim said the visit “alone” prevented her from “Turn into a wild party girl. “

Of the Kardashian sisters, only Kourtney graduated. She completed a major in theatrical arts and a major in Spanish. Kim attended Pierce College in Los Angeles briefly, but never graduated.