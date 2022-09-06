Kim Kardashian Calls Pete Davidson ‘Cute’ After Split

On good terms. Kim Kardashian delighted ex-boyfriend pete davidson in a new interview released nearly a month after the couple called it quits.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum, 41, chatted with Mel Ottenbergthe editor of magazine interviewfor an American Dream-themed cover story published Tuesday, September 6. Toward the end of the conversation, Ottenberg hinted that Davidson, 28, would be welcome to shoot her own cover for the outlet one day — and teased the makeup mogul about the comedian’s BDE.

“He’s a cutie,” Kardashian said of the Saturday Night Live alum, laughing at the comment. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what’s to come.

Ottenberg also hailed the KKW Beauty founder’s debut on SNL, where she and Davidson shared an on-screen kiss in October 2021. When asked if she wanted to continue trying her hand at acting, Kardashian replied, “Would I act? I would if something fun happened. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so much fun to do. I don’t actively search, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.

The reality TV star and the guy code alum sparked dating rumors after working together on the NBC sketch series. In November 2021, they confirmed their relationship status while holding hands in California. We Weekly confirmed in August that the duo had called it quits less than a year after their romance began. (It is not known when Kardashian is Interview profile has been completed.)

According to a source, the couple’s “busy schedules” played into their decision to break up. “There really was no drama between them when they decided to go their separate ways,” the insider exclusively shared. We last month. “It was something they talked about; it was not a sudden break.

At the time, a second source noted that the CEO of Skims and the Implement The actor hoped to “stay friends”, adding that the separation was “upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is”.

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West for nearly seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021. The duo share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Earlier this year, the California native was declared legally celibate and a judge granted her request to have her surname restored.

Prior to their split, Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson caused tension between her and West, 45, who frequently disapproved of the Meet cute star known via social networks. The drama continued after the split, with designer Yeezy continuing to call out Davidson in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts.

“Ask Pete how do these tattoos of my kids do in the trauma unit,” West wrote on Sept. 1. (We previously confirmed that Davidson was seeking treatment for his mental health after splitting from Kardashian.)

The Grammy winner also shared screenshots of texts allegedly exchanged between him and the Kardashian star when they appeared to be at odds over where to send their children to school for the coming year. Although Kardashian has yet to make a public statement regarding the rapper’s claims, she did make a playful comment about the motherhood within her. Interview profile.

“Maybe a little more sleep,” she joked when asked what she wanted most in life. “Maybe the kids I don’t have to bribe with Pokemon cards. Just ridiculous things. I do not know. Time?”