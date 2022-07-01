Kim Kardashian Calls ‘SKKN’ Trademark Lawsuit ‘Blackmail’

Kim has already done some impressive things with her previous ventures. The latest plunged him into the world of skincare under the SKKN brand. However, it is being sued.

It would be a ”set up”

In the past, Kim has often faced lawsuits when launching new products. As TMZ notes, she is being sued this time around for trademark infringement by a small Brooklyn business. For his lawyer, Michael Rhodesthis action is nothing more than a ”set up”.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, legal counsel for Kim Kardashian give details. “This trial is not what it appears to be. SKKN By Kim is a new brand that follows in the footsteps of the successful KKW product line of Mrs Kardashian. […] his company filed a trademark application to protect the brand’s new products. This is what triggered the current extortion effort”.

Rhodes then claimed that it was in the middle of last year that they received a letter from Beauty Concepts. This is a Brooklyn beautician studio owned by Mrs Lundsford. “Beauty Concepts asked that we drop the name SKKN. Of course, we refused. Beauty Concepts then challenged the trademark applications of Mrs Kardashian with the USPTO.”

Rhodes said she tried to work out a coexistence plan with Beauty Concepts. However, small business has no “not really engaged with beyond the request for a lot of money”.