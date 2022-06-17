Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and other models who upload their health problems to the catwalks

Perfection does not exist and at this point few intend to upload it to the catwalks. The image of the Models perfect, with impossible measurements and chiselled bodies without blemish, has long since passed into history. Now, the tops that occupy the top positions in the fashion ranking are not perfect, nor do they pretend to be. In fact, they have managed to turn their differences in the sea of identity that has taken them to the top.

A path in favor of diversity in which they continue to advance to give visibility and break some of the tabes that still constrain us. Because nobody better than them, accustomed to shining and being the focus of all the flashes on big dates and red carpets, to normalize some of the problems that affect them and condition them on a daily basis.

The last to do it was Cara Delevingne, at the recent Met Gala 2022, the great fashion and film event that left us with impressive looks to remember. One of them, that of the model, who celebrated the big night with an impressive satin suit signed by Dior. A reinvented two-piece that attracted attention for many reasons: its red color, the tone you choose when you don’t want to go unnoticed; the golden paint that covers his torso as a glamorous top and bare arms that revealed a large pink stain at the elbow, the unmistakable sign of the psoriasis.

She is not the only one who has publicly expressed suffering the consequences of this skin problem, Kim Kardashian has also shown in her social networks who also deals with her, publishing images of her marked legs and even some of her face without makeup where the signals. The influencer openly tells her followers both this and other problems that usually affect it.

Along with these two, other great tops have uploaded their differences and the ailments they suffer to the catwalks. Among other, Bella Hadid, who suffers from a chronic illness and has also opened up about his bouts of depression and anxiety. EITHER Hanne Gaby Odiele, who has not hesitated to reveal the strange genetic syndrome that affects her. EITHER Rebecca Marine, known as the binary model. This is his story and another.

Bella Hadid In addition to making public the problems of anxiety and depression that she has suffered since she was a teenager and how media exposure has taken its toll on her, the model has also revealed that she suffers from Lyme disease, a rare autoimmune condition that forces her to undergo intravenous treatments. even before the shows, while undergoing hair and makeup sessions.

Maeva Giani Marshall One of the tops that hit the international catwalks the hardest, with a certainty that owes, in part, to the freckles that cover her entire face, almost like a Venetian mask. A hyperpigmentation of the face that is not due to a birth problem, but later: they are the secondary effect of medical treatment due to a heart attack.