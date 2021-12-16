Kim Kardashian caught in bed by her daughter North: the star’s fury

When your mom is Kim Kardashian, a star with 269 million followers on Instagram, you have the social gene in your DNA. North West, the influencer’s eldest daughter, has a profile on TikTok with a following of 2 million. The girl, however, is only 8 years old and does not yet have the tools to distinguish which content to post, despite her illustrious mother. North in fact got in trouble for an unauthorized live.

Homely luxury

Sometimes Kim Kardashian gives us glimpses from his estate in Calabasas. The minimal furnishings in neutral tones, the immaculate kitchens, the gardens with the swimming pool: the house bought in 2014 for 20 million dollars (plus another 20 for renovations) together with the ex-husband Kanye West it is a marvel. It happens that Kim poses with her outfits Balenciaga or Skims in the bathrooms, in front of the curtains, in the corridors. However, it is she who decides what to show us.

Kim gets angry in bed

In recent days the little one North West she took the liberty of doing a live show where she showed her dormitory, the exteriors, some family pictures and, above all, she caught mom Kim in bed, talking on the phone. With a blurred image (she is probably not yet able to use her phone perfectly) the little girl brought the fans inside the room. Kim Kardashian. “Mom, I’m live,” North said. “No, stop, you don’t have permission,” countered the mother. The star finally asked her mysterious telephone interlocutor if her daughter was really live.

North West shows the expensive bags

When you live such a constructed life, an out of program like this is unacceptable. Because of this North West was put in detention, the temporary stop to TikTok arrived. Back on social media, the girl posted new home videos. “These are my bags”, he said, taking it-bag of all the brands, from Judith Leiber to Louis Vuitton, passing through Jacquemus and even Hermès. An impressive collection, worth tens of thousands of euros. These are probably the accessories discontinued from Kim Kardashian but this luxury at 8 was still not appreciated on the web. What should we expect from North’s upcoming content?

