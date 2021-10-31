Kim Kardashian caught with Ariana Grande’s ex (PHOTO)

Some very strange photos have appeared on the web in the last few hours: Kim Kardashian together with a very well-known man, the ex of Ariana Grande!

One of the two happily married, the other happily divorced (or almost) have something in common: a man has passed into the love lives of both of them. Yes, Kim is a little older than Ariana and her ex too, but love has no age!

The two were caught in what looks like a date, although there is no firm evidence that they are dating. She and Kanye are still very close as a family, but between the two it is difficult that she can continue to move forward.

Meanwhile, he continues to behave in a strange way: let’s not forget that he changed his name to “Ye”, without any surname … in short, will it be a symptom of a serious nervous breakdown? I would like to see him after seeing these photos of Kim going on and having fun even without him

Kim Kardashian together with another: he is the ex of Ariana Grande!

The news of the sighting of our Kimberly with a man would already be a big gossip, if we add that he is famous, and that he is the former of Ariana Grande… and let’s not forget that he is much younger than her: 27 years compared to his 41!

You may also be interested in: Lili Reinhart on a rampage on TikTok: It’s the feud with Riverdale fans

In short, if Kim wanted to make the news she succeeded: she got caught hand in hand with Pete Davidson, famous American actor, and former of Ariana Grande. She is obviously married now, it will hardly interest her.

You may also be interested in: Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: what did Vittoria have? The head physician explains it

However, the news remains a bombshell. Some say the two are just friends, however, in the photos you can see what looks like a date. His are at an amusement park, too they hold hands tight!

Kim Kardashian y Pete Davidson, esto es lo que me faltaba para que el 2021 me term de parecer un año rare pic.twitter.com/6cfOkh1YKc – AGUS 🤘🏻 (@ Hanker_98) October 31, 2021

You might also like: Ed Sheeran talks about Måneskin and has his say on the musicians. The details

Here cat hatches us … it’s just a gossip, but that handshake arouses many suspicions.

To stay up to date by the editorial staff of Specialmag.it on all the news from the social world and much more, don’t forget to start following us also on our official Instagram and Facebook profiles. Twitter and TikTok!

Irene Mazzucco