Kim Kardashian celebrates 250 million followers on Instagram with a sweet snap

“250 million followers on IG. I love you guys! I wanted to post this photo because if I could have 250 million kisses from our children my life would be complete ”.celebrated the milestone of theof followers onwith two tender images of her daughter, little Chicago hugging and kissing cousins ​​True (Khloe Kardashian’s daughter) and Stormi (Kylie Jenner’s daughter).

Kim Kardashian is now “only” 13 million followers from her half-sister Kylie Jenner, which currently leads the Kardashian family group in terms of followers on Instagram with a whopping 263 million followers.

Kim Kardashian will try again with Kanye West?

An important moment for the 40-year-old American actress, model and entrepreneur, who in recent days has also been at the center of numerous rumors about her marriage. According to the US press, in fact, Kim Kardashian he would be working, privately and out of the spotlight, to mend his relationship with Kanye West. The couple, together since 2012 and married in 2014, had four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and announced the end of their marriage in early 2021.

During the third listening party of Kanye West’s “Donda” album at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, Kim showed up in a wedding dress. A surprise that gives the couple’s fans and followers hope for a rapprochement between the two and a flashback.

