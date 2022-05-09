Kim Kardashian celebrates Mother’s Day with Kris Jenner and Mary Jo!

On this Mother’s Day in the United States, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to all the women in her life on Instagram!

This May 8, 2022, was Mother’s Day in the United States. For the occasion, Kim Kardashian paid tribute on Instagram to her mother Kris Jenner and her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian very close to her family

Barely returned from the Met Galathe Kardashian family – Jenner seems closer than ever. Indeed, as a reminder, Monday, May 2, 2022, the Kardashian girls and mom, Kris Jenner walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Just that !

That said, it’s no secret Kim Kardashian has always been very close to his mother, Kris Jenner. This is even more the case since the reality star divorced Kanye West. Indeed, the Kardashian mom had expressed in an interview that she had been there for his daughter during this test.

“So we try to be there for her (Kim Kardashian) and pay attention to what’s going on. We all spend a lot of time together. I know she feels, and she knows, thatshe has the support of her whole family” , said Kris Jenner. But that’s not all !

Indeed, the mother of the Kardashian family continues to show his pride in his daughter. She often confessed on Twitter that Kim Kardashian was shas favorite girl. And for good reason, it is true that she masterfully manages her career and her image.

“I really love my daughter Kim the most. ! She’s just the cutest and sweetest,” tweeted Kim Kardashian’s mom. To which Kim replied: “Oh mom stop! I’m blushing “.

One thing is certain, these two are very close. So when Kim Kardashian told her paid tribute and to his grandmother on Instagram, it was not surprising. Although it was of course very cute. MCE TV tells you more!

A family mother’s day for the Kardashians

On Instagram, this Sunday, May 8, 2022, Mother’s Day in the United States, Kim Kardashian did not fail to pay tribute to her mother, but also to all the women in his life.

She posted a picture with his daughter North in the arms and where she stands with her mom Kris Jenner and her grandma Mary Jo Campbell. That said, when you scroll through the photos on the post, there are also photos of her sisters and her other children.

In description, the social media star confessed his admiration for all the mothers in the world. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing women doing the hardest job in the world with so little effort! You inspire me every day”confessed the 41-year-old star.

In addition, Kim Kardashian also posted in story the gifts that her children gave her for Mother’s Day. She was spoiled this year. Drawings of all kinds and a sports set autographed by all these children. It’s lovely!