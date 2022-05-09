Kim Kardashian Challenges Playmate Carmen Electra’s Iconic Look

Kim Kardashian is once again buzzing on Instagram. The social media star was dressed in what, at first glance, appeared to be a skirt that is actually a tight T-shaped dress, designed in pearlescent silk. This piece, which seemed to fit miraculously on the skin of Kim Kardashian, was actually held together by a thin strip of plastic across the back, maintaining the desired illusion from the start.

Photo: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

“I was on every ‘worst dress’ list at the time. [..; ] In the 1990s, it was much harder to wear sexy clothes.” – Carmen Electra

Although the dress is made to measure, it is an obvious echo of the creation of the spring-summer 1998 collection of Stephen Sprouseworn first on the podium by Kate Moss. But it’s Carmen Electra which made it an essential fashion piece when it appeared with at MTV Music Awards from 1998. “There was a clear plastic strip at the back that held the dress in place. It’s a mystery, how could she hold on, I don’t know. To tell the truth, my chest was not really maintained. I was on every ‘worst dress’ list at the time,” she told Vogue in a 2017 interview, “I saw it again recently and I was like, ‘C’ is so soft compared to what we can see today’. In the 1990s, it was much harder to wear sexy clothes.”

Carmen Electra in Stephen Sprouse at the 1998 MTV awards Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images

Unconditional fan of vintage haute couture

Kim Kardashian is used to buying vintage pieces, and especially archival pieces. flirting between Azzedine Alaia and Gucci of the era Tom FordPassing by jean paul Gaultier, it has in a way become his trademark. However, the looks of Stephen Sprouse can be incredibly hard to find, especially the dress in question, which is probably why she opted for bespoke. That the dress of Kim Kardashian whether the real one or not, it is an undeniable tribute to Stephen Sprouse. Don’t be surprised if searches for the creator skyrocket in the next few days.

