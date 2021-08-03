Kim Kardashian children, some curiosities

Kim Kardashian is a world-famous model, entrepreneur and television personality

recently Kim announced the separation by her husband, the rapper Kanye West , with whom he had four children.

Let’s find out who they are and some curiosities about them.

The story between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their first pregnancy in 2012, shortly after starting dating. In 2013 their first daughter, North, was born, while in the 2014 here comes the wedding that is celebrated at Florence with a ceremony private. In 2015 their second child, Saint, was born. in 2018 Chicago was born, a child born through mother Surrogate.

Even the last child, Psalm (which means psalm), will be born in the 2019 through mother Surrogate: why this choice? Kim suffers from a pathology that would lead her to run the risk of bleeding after childbirth. That is why after the first two children decided to take another path. Not an easy choice definitely because Kim had to living pregnancy from the outside and this made her suffer a lot.

Future prospects and curiosities

A curiosity that concerns the children of the Kardashians? Kim and his sisters decided to record the names of the offspring for Turn, one day, in Brands of new fashion lines, toys or cosmetic products. If she hadn’t separated, the couple of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would have wanted to to enlarge the family even more to seven children.