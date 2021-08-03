News

Kim Kardashian children, some curiosities

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kim Kardashian is a world-famous model, entrepreneur and television personality

recently Kim announced the separation by her husband, the rapper Kanye West, with whom he had four children.

Let’s find out who they are and some curiosities about them.

The story between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their first pregnancy in 2012, shortly after starting dating. In 2013 their first daughter, North, was born, while in the 2014 here comes the wedding that is celebrated at Florence with a ceremony private. In 2015 their second child, Saint, was born. in 2018 Chicago was born, a child born through mother Surrogate.

Loading...
Advertisements

Even the last child, Psalm (which means psalm), will be born in the 2019 through mother Surrogate: why this choice? Kim suffers from a pathology that would lead her to run the risk of bleeding after childbirth. That is why after the first two children decided to take another path. Not an easy choice definitely because Kim had to living pregnancy from the outside and this made her suffer a lot.

Future prospects and curiosities

A curiosity that concerns the children of the Kardashians? Kim and his sisters decided to record the names of the offspring for Turn, one day, in Brands of new fashion lines, toys or cosmetic products. If she hadn’t separated, the couple of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would have wanted to to enlarge the family even more to seven children.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

206
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
199
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
194
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
192
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
186
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
168
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
159
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
141
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
139
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
126
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top