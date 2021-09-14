Kim Kardashian chooses to annihilate herself to make noise, while in Afghanistan women make noise so as not to annihilate themselves

The choice of Kim Kardashian’s undercover outfit leaves you speechless. On the one hand it amazes because it rewrites the rules of the red carpet, but on the other it makes us think: at this precise moment, on the other side of the world, there are those who are struggling to no longer have to wear the clothes that hide and annihilate the body female.

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala

There is a time for everything, and there are those who sometimes miss this time: on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2021 Kim Kardashian she wore a total black dress by Balenciaga that covered her completely, from head to toe, leaving only her long raven hair uncovered. An outfit that annihilated her, that hid her and that made it recognizable only by its forms. An outfit that on the one hand caused a sensation for having revolutionized the rules of the red carpet, but on the other hand it made us think. While she intentionally wears a dress that hides her to amaze and leave you speechless, on the other side of the world there are those who are struggling so as not to have to go back to wearing clothes, casually black too, which totally cover the body, annihilating the female figure.

Looking at Kim Kardashian’s outfit on the MET Gala red carpet the thought, like it or not, went to the Afghan women who at this very moment are fighting not to have to wear them again those clothes that hide them, annihilate them and make them unrecognizable in the name of tradition.

While Kim Kardashian proudly wears her Balenciaga, there are those who are struggling not to have to go back 20 years in the blink of an eye, who is defending a freedom at the cost of his life, if you can call it that, earned little by little, to get rid of heavy burqas and niqabs that have been locked in a closet for years or that, for the younger ones, I never know have ever been worn.

Two realities and two opposite worlds: America, where Kim Kardashian is free to wear what she wants and chooses to annihilate herself to make noise, and Afghanistan, where women try to make noise so as not to annihilate themselves. Perhaps the choice to wear such a dress in this particular and delicate historical moment could be resized, or perhaps the intent of Kardashian and Demna Gvasalia, creator of the (so to speak) anonymous look, was precisely to leave everyone speechless. . On Twitter there are no doubts: the choice of this look at times smacks of mockery.