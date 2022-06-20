Kim Kardashian claims her ex Kanye West is the “best dad”!

Despite her breakup with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian recognizes that her ex is a golden dad. She sent him a tender message on the occasion of Father’s Day. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian divorced and back in a relationship

Many of you are still following the news surrounding Kim Kardashian and her little family. And for good reason ! Very active on social networks, the young woman continues to share her daily life with her fans. To their delight.

For some time now, she has been multiplying romantic clichés with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Currently on vacation with her lover, the mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago lives her best life.

Between the fine sand, the ocean and the paddle rides, the star is thrilled. Much to the chagrin of her ex, Kanye West. Indeed, the rapper does not seem to carry the comedian in his heart.

So much so that he never hesitates to denigrate it. And this, whether in his songs or on the networks. Recently, the former husband of Kim Kardashian was elsewhere banned from Instagram for insulting his rival. Ouch…

Far from accepting the situation, the interpreter of the title “Niggas in Paris” is ready to do anything to put an end to this relationship. Yet he also seemed to have turned the page in the arms of Chaney Jones.

Lack of luck, their story will not have lasted. But it will at least have proven that the artist has great difficulty in turning the page. The reason ? Chaney Jones was considered Kim Kardashian lookalike.

Funny choice after breaking up than to get in a relationship with the exact copy of his ex… MCE TV tells you more!

Kanye West voted ‘best dad’

Anyway and despite this difficult divorce, Kim Kardashian doesn’t keep a shit felt towards Kanye West. Quite the contrary. This one will stay forever the father of her children.

This Sunday, June 19, 2022, the pretty brunette also paid tribute to her ex-husband on the occasion of Father’s Day. ” Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and love them as you do! Happy Father’s Day »wrote the star on her Instagram account while revealing a touching family photo.

On this one, we thus see the rapper in the company of his 4 children. To know, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. To celebrate Dads Day, Kim Kardashian also shared a message of love for her own father.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever! The kids asked me how I was going to celebrate with you today if you’re in heaven and they gave me the cutest suggestions! I miss you and I love you with all my soul! »

Kim Kardashian also posted a message for Caitlyn Jenner. “Thank you for raising us and being our stepfather. » So cute !