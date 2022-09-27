Kim Kardashian compared to late Queen Elizabeth II by ex Kanye West; Internet users have fun TROLLING them [View Reactions]

If you thought the door was closed on the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chapter, think again. Whereas Kim Kardashian seems to have definitely moved on, at least at first glance, her ex-husband, Kanye West always seems to cling to any glimmer of hope and spare no effort to do everything in his power to get back with her. After being snubbed by Kim for a date more than a week ago, where Kanye had invited the reality show star and socialite for dinner and drinks in New Yorkseeing that their schedules coincidentally collided in the city, the rapper has now gone too far comparing late Queen Elizabeth II to his ex-wife.

Kanye West compares ex Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II

So what Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and artist Kanye West did was take his instagram handle, where he posted a instagram storyestablishing an analogy between the disappearance of queen elizabeth and his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Without sharing photos, Kanye took his instagram story and wrote, “London, I know how you feel, I lost my queen too,” in all caps. Check it out above…

Kim Kardashian shows off her booty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West trolling for Queen Elizabeth job

As soon as Kanye West shared the aforementioned post as part of his instagram story, which other Hollywood news outlets shared on their social media, leading to the rapper and his ex-wife being ruthlessly followed. While some netizens wondered when the couple’s narcissism would end, others wondered how long Kanye would continue to rave, and when would he finally get the memo that Kim Kardashian has clearly moved on.