Kim Kardashian considers her 9-year-old daughter North West her BFF!

On Wednesday June 15, Kim Kardashian celebrated North West’s 9th birthday. Her eldest daughter with whom she is very close.

Kim Kardashian plays the complicity card

Kim Kardashian is a fulfilled wife and mother. With her four children, the star of the Web swims in happiness.

Moreover, it is felt through the photos that she posts in the company of her loves. Thus, the 41-year-old woman does not miss an opportunity to spend some family time with their children.

For Kim Kardashian, it then seems very important to share as much as possible with the family. But, it must be recognized that there is a link that immediately jumps to the eye.

It’s about the bond Kim Kardashian shares with her eldest daughter, North West. Moreover, at the beginning of the year, the star of the networks confirmed to have a very strong bond with his daughter.

And it’s nothing to say, last November, the mother of the family opened a TikTok account with North West. An arrival which of course made the fans of the star smile.

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian loves her children more than anything. Besides, she never misses an opportunity to prove it to them.

Whenever she gets the chance, she organizes unbelievable activities for them. Eh yes, the West children are not to be pitied. Quite the contrary!

Moreover, yesterday, the Kardashian clan celebrated the 9 years of North West. For the occasion, Kim Kardashian shared adorable photos for her birthday. MCE TV tells you more!

Adorable photos for North West’s birthday

Everyone knows that Kim Kardashian has a special bond with his eldest daughter. Indeed, mother and daughter behave like best friends.

Moreover, at the beginning of the month, the star of the Web decided to give a new nickname in North West. What to make once again, crazy his fans.

Once is sure, Kim Kardashian is a real mother hen with her children. And it’s nothing to say, yesterday, the ex-wife of Kanye West posted on Instagram, a series of shots with North.

“Happy birthday my baby, my best friend, my everything”, she wrote in the caption. A very touching thought that touched the heart of the star’s subscribers.

She also added: “There is no one like you! The most honest, creative, stupid and generous girl. I love being your mom, so THANK YOU to take this journey with me. I love you to infinity “. What stick well with the various pictures posted.

Among the latter, there are some that were made by photographers and others that the mother and daughter made between themselves. Thus, Kim Kardashian subscribers have the chance to discover their favorite star from another side. That ofa loving and complicit mother with her children.