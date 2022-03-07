Kim Kardashian covers herself with yellow Balenciaga tape and impresses with her ‘look’

Now, the tape, as we know, is not particularly famous for being stretchy or breathable, which raises a lot of questions. “ How Kim Kardashian breathes with a tape molded so perfectly to her chest and torso ? How, exactly, is your blood circulation doing down there? And, most importantly, how do you go to the toilet?

The Kim’s skintight yellow outfit with caution tape wrapped around her entire body, including her pointy stilettos and purse Balenciaga.

The reality star performed in Paris, France last Sunday, March 6, wrapped from head to toe in yellow Balenciaga ribbon with only the hands and face free.

kim kardashian is known for choosing flashy and daring looks, but nothing compares to the look what he wore in Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week .

You might be hoping that the outfit will have a secret opening somewhere, or that it’s actually a two-piece with a bottom that can be easily removed and put back on, but unfortunately for kim, this does not appear to have been the case. .

In accordance with vogue magazine, kim kardashian He wasn’t just wearing duct tape. Beneath it was some sort of thin protective layer of clothing, described as “an athletic top and leggings,” but given the final silhouette, these items must have been extremely thin.

The magazine also reported that the Balenciaga ribbon “had been hand-wrapped around it.”

So basically, if you had to use the bathroom, you were out of luck.

The outfit reportedly “squeaked” every time she moved, as she noted on Twitter. fashion criticism the New York Times, VanessaFriedman.

Friedman also noticed that the tape was so tight that Kardashian was worried it would break if she sat down and shared photos of a model in the same ribbon-wrapped outfit walking in the official fashion show.

He also reported that Balenciaga would sell the brand’s caution tape “so you can do it yourself”.

“I think if I’m going to recreate a look from kim kardashian at home this season, it will be great. I like being able to feel all my fingers and toes, thanks,” she said.