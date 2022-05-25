Kim Kardashian criticized for dressing her daughter North West as an adult for Kravis’s wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding held in a medieval castle in Italy became a parade of celebrities with exotic costumesstarting with those of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who, as usual, their appearance will always give much to talk about.

In this case it was Kim Kardashian who became the subject of criticism for the outfits she chose to dress her daughter North West to attend all the events related to her sister’s wedding.

For example, last Saturday, The eight-year-old was seen walking hand in hand with her mother wearing a light pink corset, animal print pants, a transparent coat with a stuffed animal collar and white tennis shoes.

Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West in Italy

Photo: Instagram

Followers of the socialite consider that the little girl’s outfit was not appropriate for a girl her age, In addition to its design, the material may not be the most suitable for the temperatures in the area.

Another outfit that was criticized was the one North wore at her aunt Kourtney’s wedding reception, since she paraded dressed completely in black, which included pants and a blouse; in addition to a cape with white lace trim on her cuffs. Platform shoes and various accessories, including a ring on each of her fingers and a necklace full of precious stones.

Followers consider that although the wedding had gothic elements, the minor’s attire was not the most suitable for the ceremony, since the color and design seemed to bother her.

Kim Kardashian has been criticized for the outfits she chose for her daughter North West

Photo: Instagram

Until nowKanye West has not spoken about it, but let us remember that he has expressed his disagreement on several occasions in the way of raising Kim, as well as the way in which he exposes his children on social networks. a couple of months ago the rapper exploded against his ex-wife for posting videos on TikTok with their children, especially with North, who appears in some wearing makeup.