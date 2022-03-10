Kim Kardashian dazzled in Paris, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler took a romantic walk in Los Angeles: celebrities in a click

Also, Khloe Kardashian took her daughter to a gym class, and Selena Gomez shoots her new movie in New York
Khloe Kardashian was photographed leaving a private room to pick up her daughter, who had taken a gym class in Woodland Hills. She sought to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)
It did not go unnoticed. Kim Kardashian traveled to Paris to participate in Fashion Week, where the most exclusive brands in the world show trends and their new collections. And she set a trend with her look: she wore a black dress to the body with an orange XXL scarf
Holidays, work and shopping. Rihanna took advantage of her stay in Paris, where she traveled to attend Fashion Week, and she stayed a few more days to tour and visit the most exclusive stores. The singer was photographed when she left the Dior store: she wore jeans, a white sweatshirt with a hood and a faux fur coat
Shopping day. Nicky Hilton toured the most exclusive stores on Fifth Avenue in New York and did some shopping. He wore blue jeans, a black shirt and a light jacket that he combined with his bag. Also, he wore sunglasses.
romantic walk Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler shared an afternoon in their Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles. The couple stopped at a local and bought takeout. And they were photographed when they walked arm in arm
Renée Zellweger took a walk through the streets of New York and stopped to buy coffee at a renowned international chain. She brought four glasses for her companions. Although she wore a cap looking to go unnoticed, she greeted the press who discovered her on the street
Workday. Selena Gomez was seen on the film set of “Only Murder”, the new project for which she works with James Caverly and whose filming takes place in Coney Island, New York
Rumer Willis was photographed leaving a store and carrying a huge box to her vehicle in the parking lot of the store. She wore a skirt and a diver in the range of red that matched her face mask. She also wore a black bag and comfortable sneakers
Lady Gaga toured Los Angeles’ well-known shopping mall and shopped for coffee to go. She wore a sporty look of leggings and a black jacket, white sneakers, a mask and wore glasses on her head
Shopping day. Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri -fruit of her previous relationship with Tom Cruise- toured the most exclusive stores in the Soho neighborhood of New York. Mother and daughter braved the cold and tried on the different items they saw and liked (Photos: The Grosby Group)
