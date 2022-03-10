“El Carnal de las Estrellas”, the Molotov song that mentions Luis de Llano

After Sasha Sokol’s statement about Luis de Llano, social networks turned their attention to a song from the late 90s

Kim Kardashian dazzled in Paris, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler took a romantic walk in Los Angeles: celebrities in a click

Also, Khloe Kardashian took her daughter to a gym class, and Selena Gomez shoots her new movie in New York

Sasha Sokol: users pointed out alleged complicity of Yordi Rosado and Luis de Llano

Social network users wondered how it was possible that Yordi did not make any observations to the scandalous statements of De Llano, who declared that he had fallen in love with a minor

Christina Ricci: child prodigy of the cinema, adolescence between fame and sadness, and her life in danger for a violent husband

She became known throughout the world when she was only 10 years old for her role in the film Los locos Addams. With innate talent, she overcame the curse of precocious actors. She already consecrated she would go through hell, from which she managed to escape. And she doesn’t want to shut up anymore

Former Timbiriches reacted to Sasha Sokol’s complaint against Luis de Llano

Given the shocking statements of the singer, the case has become the most commented on the Mexican show, for which some of his companions have already made their feelings known.

