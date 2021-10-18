News

kim Kardashian dead, the new conspiracy theory

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The theory is circulating on the web that Kim Kardashian would have died following the robbery that took place in her home in 2016

Fact Checking18/10/2021 by Giorgia Giangrande

If you thought there was a limit to conspiracy theories, you were wrong. Because the news circulating on the web is always ready to exceed expectations and give you new pearls. The last is the one that concerns Kim Kardashian, who allegedly died in 2016 after the robbery in her home.

READ ALSO> What does Kim Kardashian have to do with cryptocurrencies and why is it being talked about (badly)?

Kim Kardashian dead: the absurd hypothesis

The conspiracy theory about Kim Kardashian’s death is not recent, but dates back to 2016, when the well-known international star was the victim of a robbery in his home. After the episode the woman did not appear publicly for weeks and, when she finally showed herself to the paparazzi, she appeared slightly different in the face. However, if in the eyes of many the change is undoubtedly the effect of some intervention by plastic surgery, for some people those different facial features belong directly to another person, the double with which Kim Kardashian would be replaced.

The tikoker Robert Tolppi, who in a video from well 3.2 million views reconstructs the dynamics that would have led to Kim Kardashian’s death and all the clues that suggest the replacement of the singer with a person similar to her.

@ roberttolppi ## kimkardashian ## keepingupwiththekardashians ## conspiracytheory ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

The creator believes the woman didn’t survive the 2016 robbery and so she would dead for five years now. In the final part of the video, thanks to the function Green Screen, the tiktoker shows behind him two images of Kim Kardashian: before 2016 and after 2016. If on the one hand there are users who watch content of this type with the clarity and awareness of discern reality from fantasy, on the other hand there is a multitude of people who are committed to arguing the reality of the facts. One user writes: “She probably looks different due to the stress of the situation, it must have been difficult for her”; someone else then asks, “Can trauma change a person’s physical appearance sometimes?”

Among all these questions, intuitions, conjectures, there is one of the worst nuances of ours digital life: that of being able to mystify reality to the point of creating a new one which, if you do not look at it with the lens of detachment, can lead to word of mouth worthy of an Oscar.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

800
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
671
News

Cinema, all films out in October
625
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
573
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
517
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
456
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
446
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
412
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
375
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
303
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top