kim Kardashian dead, the new conspiracy theory

The theory is circulating on the web that Kim Kardashian would have died following the robbery that took place in her home in 2016

If you thought there was a limit to conspiracy theories, you were wrong. Because the news circulating on the web is always ready to exceed expectations and give you new pearls. The last is the one that concerns Kim Kardashian, who allegedly died in 2016 after the robbery in her home.

Kim Kardashian dead: the absurd hypothesis

The conspiracy theory about Kim Kardashian’s death is not recent, but dates back to 2016, when the well-known international star was the victim of a robbery in his home. After the episode the woman did not appear publicly for weeks and, when she finally showed herself to the paparazzi, she appeared slightly different in the face. However, if in the eyes of many the change is undoubtedly the effect of some intervention by plastic surgery, for some people those different facial features belong directly to another person, the double with which Kim Kardashian would be replaced.

The tikoker Robert Tolppi, who in a video from well 3.2 million views reconstructs the dynamics that would have led to Kim Kardashian’s death and all the clues that suggest the replacement of the singer with a person similar to her.

The creator believes the woman didn’t survive the 2016 robbery and so she would dead for five years now. In the final part of the video, thanks to the function Green Screen, the tiktoker shows behind him two images of Kim Kardashian: before 2016 and after 2016. If on the one hand there are users who watch content of this type with the clarity and awareness of discern reality from fantasy, on the other hand there is a multitude of people who are committed to arguing the reality of the facts. One user writes: “She probably looks different due to the stress of the situation, it must have been difficult for her”; someone else then asks, “Can trauma change a person’s physical appearance sometimes?”

Among all these questions, intuitions, conjectures, there is one of the worst nuances of ours digital life: that of being able to mystify reality to the point of creating a new one which, if you do not look at it with the lens of detachment, can lead to word of mouth worthy of an Oscar.