News

Kim Kardashian debuts on “Saturday Night Live”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kim Kardashian

The rapper is helping his ex-wife prepare for her debut on the popular Saturday night show.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remained on good terms after their marriage ended.

The rapper is apparently secretly helping his ex-wife prepare for her debut as a host on “Saturday Night Live”.

West has already performed on five occasions on the show as a musical guest.

As Page Six reveals, the socialite would be very “nervous” about the new project, in which she will have to present and perform in some comic sketches.

However, Kanye is supporting Kardashian right now, giving her valuable advice on “her performance, her opening monologue and even her costumes to wear to the show.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Rehearsals will begin on Wednesday.

Putting even more pressure on Kim was a recent tweet from Debra Messing, who wondered why the businesswoman was chosen to run the program.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I understand that she is a cultural icon, but the SNL usually chooses her hosts because they are real artists, who go there to promote a movie, a TV show or the launch of an album, “wrote the star of” Will and Grace. “.

Kim filed for divorce from West earlier this year. After the break-up, the 41-year-old went to some concerts of her ex-husband, who recently released his new album “Donda”. On one occasion Kim even wore a wedding dress, as if to remember their wedding day.

However, there is no way back between the two: the couple would have decided to make a “common front” for the good of their children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

Covermedia


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
925
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
814
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
810
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
809
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
809
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
786
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
732
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top