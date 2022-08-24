Kim Kardashian defeated Hillary Clinton

United States : Kim Kardashian beat Hillary Clinton in a law quiz

The reality star won 11-4 against the politician and former lawyer in a game about their legal knowledge.

Kim Kardashian (left) handily beat Hillary Clinton. Instagram/Imago

It’s a mortifying defeat for Hillary Clinton, but not in politics. The 74-year-old American, former Secretary of State of the United States and ex-lawyer, bowed to Kim Kardashian in a quiz on their legal knowledge, reports “People”. The competition took place during the taping of the program “Gutsy”, presented by Hillary, against which Donald Trump filed a complaintand his daughter Chelsea, whose first episode will be available on September 9, 2022 on Apple TV+.

Before the quiz even started, Bill Clinton’s wife was not quiet. “I think Kim has an advantage over me that’s not very fair,” she said, referring to the recent law studies of the 41-year-old businesswoman. And she was right, since she was beaten soundly. At the end of the quiz, which included questions on the use of lethal weapons, the difference between robbery and extortion and the requirements for claiming self-defense, Kim won 11-4.

Asked by “People”, Hillary Clinton returned to her defeat. “It broke my heart,” she said. joked. Her daughter then tried to defend her, stating that her mom just needed to work on her reaction time to questions. “Sometimes I could see that she knew the answer, but she wasn’t hitting the buzzer fast enough,” said Chelsea, 42.

( jfa )