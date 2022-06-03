Kim Kardashian defends her weight loss to fit into Marilyn’s dress and compares herself to actors who go on extreme diets for roles

Kim kardashians gave an interview to New York Times. The reality star has reversed her controversial decision to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to slip into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala.

“For me it was like, ‘OKChristian Bale can do it for a movie role and that’s acceptable’. Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s the same for me“, said the influencer to New York Times in an article published Wednesday.

kardashians41, was referring to the extreme diets that Bale, 48, has followed for his roles in films like “The Machinist” in 2004 and “American Hustlein 2013, which saw him lose 28 kg and gain 20 kg, respectively.



“I did not say: “Hey everyone, why not go lose that weight in a short time?““, argued the founder of Skims.

kardashians insisted she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to fit into Monroe’s signature dress.

“I just couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered“, she replied when asked what would happen if she didn’t lose the weight. “It was just important for me to achieve this goal“.

The star’s confessionKardashiansinitially made some fans’ heads spin, but her personal trainer explained that she lost the weight in a “healthy way.”



“She works really hard. I was there throughout the process, and it wasn’t like some kind of starvation“, said Don Brooksa.k.a Don-A-Matrixat TMZ shortly after the Met Gala in May.

“She was on a real balanced diet, and at times she wasn’t eating as much, but then the second thing was she was going to the gym.“

After the event, the star treated herself to pizza and donuts.



