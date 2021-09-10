Kim Kardashian defends herself against accusations from former servants

Kim Kardashian

Some former employees have sued the star for exploitation in the workplace: they asked for compensation of 60 million dollars.

Kim Kardashian returns the allegations made by some former servants to the sender.

In May, the socialite was sued by cleaning staff at her Californian property for failing to pay and not giving her employees adequate lunch breaks.

Seven people filed a complaint, also claiming that they were not paid on a regular basis and that they had not received any overtime compensation for the work done at his villa in Hidden Hills, California.

For the damages suffered, the seven former employees asked Kardashian for compensation of 60 million dollars (50.7 million euros).

In the legal documents obtained by The Blast, Kim defended herself by stating that it was not her responsibility to ensure that her servants ate adequately and had work breaks, since an outside agency had hired the aforementioned people.

“These workers were hired and paid through an agency that Kim referred to for the performance of some services. Kim is not a party to the agreement entered into between the supplier and its employees, so he is not responsible for the way in which the seller manages his business and the agreements he has entered into directly with his staff », continues the legal note.

“He hopes that the problem between these workers and the supplier who hired them can be resolved soon and amicably.”