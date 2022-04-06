Kim Kardashian defends Melissa Lucio, the Latina mother sentenced to death

The American businesswoman and star Kim Kardashian defended on social networks the Latina mother sentenced to death Melissa Luciowhose execution is scheduled for next April 27 despite doubts about his guilt, and called for the abolition of the death penalty.

In a tweet, Kardashian, who in recent years has successfully advocated other cases of people convicted after trials riddled with irregularities, explained the case for which Lucio was sentenced to death in Texas in 2008.

“(Melissa) has been on death row for over 14 years for the death of her daughter, which was a tragic accident,” Kardashian, who has 72 million followers on Twitter, said early Tuesday.

“Her two-year-old daughter Mariah fell down some stairs and two days later she died in her sleep. When she asked for help, the police questioned her,” Kardashian continued, who also exposed how security forces interrogated Melissa for hours, which led to in a coerced confession.

The celebrity asked the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, to suspend his execution, and affirmed that “it is stories like Melissa’s” that make him stand firmly against the death penalty.

Melissa Lucio’s case is also being defended by the organization “Innocence Project”, which ensures that the state of Texas never presented any evidence that the mother of Mexican origin abused “neither Mariah nor any of her children”, and whose petition to stop the execution has been signed by nearly 170,000 people.

Kim Kardashian was already involved in the case of Julius Jones, an African American accused of murder who has always defended his innocence, whose execution was halted last November.

He also helped free Alice Marie Johnson, sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent crime, and pleaded for clemency for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for death in a traffic accident. of four people, whose sentence was later reduced to 10 years.