Kim Kardashian delighted that Pete Davidson took care of the pimples on her body

But where will Kim Kardashian stop? Pleased with her relationship pete davidsonthe celebrity never stops delivering snippets – often embarrassing – of his private life.

Kim Kardashian is in great shape

Only a few days after confiding in being put with pete davidson “just for sex” at first then admitting to being ready to “eat feces” to look younger, the ex-wife of Kanye West reiterates.

In a new episode of the series The Kardashiansa real embarrassment goldmine this year, the entrepreneur will admit to being delighted to have found a man who is not afraid to take care of his skin, and even more of his pimples: ” I had this big pimple on my nose, and I kept complaining about it. One of the things we have in common [avec Pete], is that we are obsessed with skincare products, dermatologists, and beauty products. I fell asleep at 8:30 p.m., I was so tired. And I wake up in the morning with a pimple-drying product on my nose. He applied it to me while I was sleeping, because he knew; He knew I needed it to go away. »

A beautiful love story no matter what we say, of which no detail is spared us.