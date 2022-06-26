Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe’s Met Gala dress

For Kim Kardashian, it is unthinkable that she could have damaged the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore at the Met Gala last May which was lent to her by the museum Ripley’s Believe It or Not!. Indeed, officials from Scott Fortner’s Marilyn Monroe collection have accused the reality TV star of damaging the famous outfit worn by the Hollywood icon when she sang a legendary Happy Birthday to President Kennedy in 1962.

But if the damage looks real – crystals are missing from the dress – according to Kim Kardashian it couldn’t be done in just a few minutes, that is, the time she wore it.

A thousand precautions

“I showed up on the red carpet in a dress and slippers and put the dress down the carpet, walked up the stairs, probably wore it for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed right at the top of the stairs… I mean, at Ripley’s, we worked so well together. There were people (with) gloves who put it on me “, justified Kim Kardashian on the set of the show Today.

A version corroborated in stride by Ripley’s who confirmed that the dress had suffered no damage, unlike Kim Kardashian who had to lose no less than seven kilos to fit in!