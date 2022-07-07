Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn’s dress

The reality TV star claims she returned the garment in the same condition it was in when it was lent to her in May at the Met Gala in New York.

Kim Kardashian (here with Pete Davidson) wore the dress for three to four minutes, then changed at the top of the stairs. Getty

Kim Kardashian denies damaging an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress during her outing to the Met Gala last May.

The crystal-embellished dress, which the Hollywood icon wore to sing happy birthday to President Kennedy in 1962, was loaned to the star by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum, which owns the historic piece. Officials of Scott Fortner’s Marilyn Monroe Collection, the world’s largest private collection of the legend’s memorabilia, recently claimed the dress was damaged during this outing. They shared before and after photos showing missing crystals and stretched fabric.

Range three to four minutes

During an appearance on the ‘Today’ show on Tuesday, June 21, Kim Kardashian was asked if the damage claims were true. She shook her head and simply said ‘no’. She went on to detail the level of care they had taken with the precious garment.

“I showed up on the red carpet in a dress and slippers and put the dress down the carpet, walked up the steps, probably wore it for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed right at the top of the stairs… I mean, at Ripley’s, we worked so well together. There were people (with) gloves who put it on me. »

The directors of the museum have denial the accusations last week, claiming that “the dress was in the same condition” as before the loan after the 41-year-old star walked the red carpet.

“I lost nine kilos”

As the dress could not be altered, Kim Kardashian had to lose seven pounds to get inside. She revealed in the interview that she then lost an additional two pounds. “It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health. Since then, I have continued to eat very healthy, she explained. I have lost nine kilos now. I’m not trying to lose more weight. But I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. I ate a lot of junk food, I didn’t even realize it, a lot of fried food… And I completely changed my lifestyle. »

( Cover Media / Lematin.ch )