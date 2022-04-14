Kim Kardashian destroys Kanye West: ”He wanted to quit his job to become my personal stylist”

Rapper Kanye West wanted to give up his music career to become Kim Kardashian’s personal stylist, the reality star has revealed.

The revelation comes as the Kardashians premiere their new “Hulu” show on Thursday, April 14.

During the first episode, Kim revealed that Kanye not only helped her prepare her jokes for comedy show Saturday Night Live, but he was also obsessed with dressing her up.

“Kanye told me he wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist,” she told her sister Khloe.

Khloe seemed rather amused and jokingly replied, “I think he should do a little music, a little Adidas design, and then he can do it on the side.”

Later on the show, Kim shared more about her request and admitted that Kanye had taken her fashion advice seriously over the years.

“Kanye has always dressed me, he has always done my hair. In the early 2000s he was literally sending me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be…and he was sending me so many reference photos that it was always really our thing,” a- she confided.