Kim Kardashian did her best to make a success of her marriage with Kanye West?

Khloé Kardashian has claimed that her sister, Kim Kardashian, did everything possible to make her marriage to Kanye West work!

As fans thought Kim Kardashian was making perfect love with Kanye West, they learned that things weren’t quite right between them. For her part, the main interested party would have done anything to make her marriage a success.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always supported each other

In 2021, Kim Kardashian made a big decision. She decided to to her husband Kanye West. A real surprise for fans who weren’t expecting it at all. It must be said that she seemed to spin the perfect love.

But the reality is not really what Kim Kardashian showed her fans. Indeed, in the last episode of The Kardashians, she explained that she did not know how her marriage with Kanye West.

As a reminder, the two had four children, Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm. But it seems that their romantic relationship was hanging by a thread. The exes managed to make their couple work because they always supported each other.

If the young woman does not want to speak ill of Kanye West, she has never hidden that the latter had mental health concerns. Things also got out of hand between them when the rapper decided to run for office in America.

The words of Kanye West had created great tension in the family of Kim Kardashian. The latter had not at all appreciated that her husband talks about private information. But that’s not all.

The reality TV contestant in the latest episode of The Kardashian: “I can live with myself. Knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work. So that I can leave without any guilt” .

A complicated marriage

Kim Kardashian also explained that she makes her relationship with Kanye West work for their children. She confessed that she loves the family her ex-husband has given her over the past few years.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had four children who make them the greatest happiness. On the other hand, she reveals that her relatives never wanted to get involved in her couple. They walked on eggshells when they talked about the couple’s relationship.

For her part, Khloé Kardashian confessed that her sister had done everything possible to make her love affair with Kanye West work. The latter would have taken realized too late that he was losing his wife.

From now on, the beauty lives the . The latter succeeded in giving him a taste for life. Kim Kardashian and her darling have also decided not to hide anymore. On social networks, they always appear together.

The reality TV candidate had still waited for her divorce to be pronounced before appearing with the comedian. She also proves to her fans that her love affair with Pete Davidson is very serious.

It remains to be seen whether this idyll which seems to do good to Kim Kardashian works for many more years. It will still be necessary to show patience before knowing more!