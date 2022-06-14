Kim Kardashian: Did the star ruin Marylin Monroe’s dress at the MET Gala?

After stealing the show at the last edition of the Met Gala by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, Kim Kardashian is today accused of having damaged this famous outfit, as shown by some photos posted on Instagram.

Accustomed to attracting the eye of photographers during the various events in which she participates, Kim Kardashian has once again stood out during its passage on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. On this occasion, the reality TV star stole the show from the other celebrities present in New York that evening, wearing a highly symbolic outfit. Accompanied by comedian Pete Davidson, who now shares her life, Kim Kardashian wore the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe. For the record, the Hollywood legend was dressed in this same outfit at the time she sang “Happy Birthday Mister Presidentto John F. Kennedy.

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian sparked controversy explaining that he had to stop eating carbohydrates for several weeks in order to fit into this famous dress. In total, the reality TV star had lost no less than 7 kilos to make her body look similar to that of Marilyn Monroe. However, several weeks after his appearance at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian now finds herself accused of ruining Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Those responsible for a private collection of items and clothing that belonged to the actress expressed their anger on Instagram, posting photos of the outfit in “before after“.”Just in case you missed it… Some crystals are missing. Others are hanging by a thread“, they wrote as a caption.

Marilyn Monroe’s Damaged Dress: Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Reacted Yet

“The dress has never been left alone with Kim. There was always a representative from Ripley’s. We always made sure that anytime we felt the dress was in danger of tearing or we felt uncomfortable about anything, we had the option to say we didn’t want to continue.“, also indicated these same officials to Slate. “Now she’s screwed. I saw it with my own eyes, it’s fucked. Kim, you stole a part of our culture“, for his part, wrote a fan of the outfit in question on social networks. For his part, Kim Kardashian has not yet reacted to the accusations against her.