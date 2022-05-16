Kim Kardashian didn’t commit sacrilege by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress

Reading time: 6 mins

In the days following Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the Met Gala wearing the same figure-hugging dress that Marilyn Monroe immortalized in 1962 to wish President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday, the hurry has fact state much to the anger of fashion historians and Monroe scholars, among others.

A point of view that I could understand: they were outraged that such a flimsy dress had been removed from its safe to be worn by a reality TV star who, even without cracking a seam, exposed the dress to many risks and damages. How dare Kardashian desecrate an item of such priceless historical significance? It was in bad taste, scatterbrained, unethical. What kind of person can think that an evening on a red carpet is more important than the preservation of history?

So many arguments that evaporated when I learned, around the same time, that the permanent address of the famous dress was at… Ripley’s Believe It or Not from Orlando, Florida. be a place counting, among other attractions, a hundred shrunken heads and a “ballroom” where you can take selfies with wax figures. Patrimonists have grasped that they are jeering at the ethics of Ripley’s Believe It or Not, a company that sells books to school children eager to learn more about the story of a cat with twenty-eight toes ?

A company, not a museum

This dress, Ripley’s bought it at auction in 2016 for 4.8 million dollars (4.6 million euros) and normally exhibits it in one of its “museums” in Orlando. Except that these establishments, twenty-nine in number in the world, are not museums in the sense that the Met can be. “Ripley’s is a business”says Katie Stringer Clary, a historian at Carolina Coastal University who has worked in museums and teaches museology. “It’s a business, not a museum.”

Among Ripley’s other most valuable acquisitions was a lightsaber from Star Wars worth $450,000 (430,000 euros) and, in the 1980s, a Rolls Royce once owned by John Lennon salvaged for two million dollars. Ripley’s also has aquariums; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, houses a penguin famous for predicting Super Bowl results every year.

In addition to the kinds of objects that these places exhibit – they emphasize controversial “curiosities” and preserve the circus atmosphere of the “odditorium” created by Robert Ripley in 1933 during the Chicago World’s Fair – the main reason why they are better not to be considered “real” museums is that they are private and profit-oriented.

Stinger Clary refers to the American Alliance of Museums and the International Council of Museums, two bodies that have proposed a definition of “museum”. That of the International Council of Museums : “A museum is a permanent non-profit institution at the service of society and its development, open to the public, which acquires, conserves, researches, communicates and exhibits the tangible and intangible heritage of humanity and its environment for purposes of education, study and entertainment.”

In other words, a museum like the Met adheres to a set of rules and ethics regarding its collection, rules that would not allow it to lend and potentially damage historical dress. The Daily Beast thus reported an Instagram comment from curator Sarah Scaturro on Kardashian wearing Monroe’s dress: “When I was head of the Costume Institute’s conservation lab, I had to turn down requests from many people (including Anna Wintour) to have irreplaceable items from the collection worn by models and celebrities.”

Except that the dress in question was not part of the Met’s collection. “Would the Met have allowed this to happen to an object in its collections as a museum?, Clary Stringer wondered. I’m pretty sure their collections policy wouldn’t have allowed it.”

Make a mess at all costs

If Met officials had known, in advance, what outfit Kardashian wanted to wear, one could argue that ethics would have compelled them to intervene. But we are talking about the Met, Ripley’s does not follow the same rules. When I asked the company if it had such ethical guidelines, a spokeswoman did not respond directly, but quoted a comment attributed to John Corcoran, director of exhibits and archives at Ripley’s Believe It or Not. .

The most relevant passage from his press release: “We are very proud to own the ‘Happy Birthday’ dress and have consulted many textile experts and curators about it. Although their practices are inherently conservative, they helped us develop a set of precautions and procedures for the Met Gala. These precautions proved to be wise, as no damage occurred during the event.”

It’s not rocket science why Ripley’s lent the dress: Its purpose isn’t to educate or preserve artifacts for the betterment of humanity. It’s to make a mess. The company probably bought the dress because it presented an opportunity to do more by attracting visitors to Florida.

With that in mind, letting Kardashian wear her dress was probably all about a good business decision: a bunch of people saw her. And the dress is perhaps even more valuable now: “Kim Kardashian reinforced the importance of Monroe’s iconic dress in pop culture”can we read in A press release posted on Ripley’s website, which also announces that the company will now display the dress on its Hollywood site “for a limited time starting the weekend of May 30”. Heat up the cash drawer.

Capitalism’s fault

You might think to yourself that there should be laws against this kind of behavior, that a private company should not be allowed to buy a priceless object and put it at risk of being damaged or destroyed. Which makes sense, until you really think about it. “I don’t know if it could be regulated or should be”admits Stringer Clary.

Who could define what is too important to be held by individuals because it would be part of our collective cultural heritage? Individuals and businesses own all kinds of things and have the right to sell them to the highest bidder if they feel like it. They can donate them to real museums or look closely at the people they sell them to, but in the end, nothing stops capitalism.

Ripley’s owns the dress and can legitimately do with it as it pleases. If the company wanted to cut out the dress and make sparkly curtains out of it, that would be their right. (There are, however, some exceptions to this rule for visual art, granting living artists the possibility of preventing the destruction of their work but there is no precedent for these exceptions applying to dresses worn by Hollywood legends.)

Not to mention that Ripley’s said they tried to protect the dress: “We have had many conversations with Kim and her team and have put in place many safety and dress handling requirements,” Amanda Joiner, vice president of licensing and publishing at Ripley’s, told The Daily Beast. “The dress was never with Kim alone. She was still with a representative from Ripley’s. We always made sure that any time we felt the dress was in danger of tearing or we felt uncomfortable about anything, we had a chance to put the kibosh on it.”

Also, for Stringer Clary, there’s another potentially trickier piece of the story that hasn’t been sufficiently covered: “I saw that they [Ripley’s] gave Kim a lock of Marilyn Monroe hair,” says the professor, also an expert on human remains in museums, another hell of a knot of museum politics. “I don’t know how they got it.”