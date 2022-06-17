Kim Kardashian didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, owner says

Contrary to fanatic collector Scott Fortner’s claim, influencer Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress worn at the MET Gala.

End of the controversy. Kim Kardashian did not damage the famous dress worn by actress Marilyn Monroe to sing “Happy Birthday Mr President” during the gala evening at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the private museum, which owns this figure-hugging piece, has said. 6,000 crystals.

“Kim Kardashian was heavily criticized for wearing the ‘Happy Birthday’ dress, but the fact is that she did not damage the garment in any way in the short time it was worn at the Met Gala,” reacted the Ripley’s museum in a press release.

Scott Fortner, a fanatic collector of Marilyn Monroe, accused this company, owner of this dress worn by the actress in 1962 on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy, of having left the businesswoman the put on for the prestigious Met Gala, which he said damaged her “irreparably.”

“THE DRESS WAS IN THE SAME CONDITION”

To back up his claims, Scott Fortner released photos of the hand-sewn cream dress by costume designer Jean Louis, as it looked before the Met Gala and after Kim Kardashian put it on.

This comparison appears to show several missing crystals and small tears. But an early 2017 report on the dress’s condition already shows damage, said Ripley’s, which bought the dress at auction for $4.8 million.

“A number of seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given the delicacy of the material. There are pleats at the back, near the hooks and eyelets,” the statement read.

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim put the dress on, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition,” said Amanda Joiner, vice president of Ripley’s who has been constantly with the dress on the day of the gala.

Kim Kardashian, who had undertaken a draconian diet to be able to enter the legendary dress, did not publicly react to this controversy.