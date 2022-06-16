Kim Kardashian didn’t feel guilty at all after her divorce from Kanye West

Britney Spears wanted to thank Donatella Versace for the dress she designed for her wedding. The “Toxic” singer tied the knot to Sam Asghari last week in a very intimate ceremony to which only a handful of guests were invited, and the singer thanked the stylist for her contribution.

On Instagram, the star said, “My dress took a lot of work. A big thank you to Donatella Versace and the Versace team for making me feel like a real princess.”

The star used Charlotte Tilbury for her makeup on the big day and jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb.

Britney and Sam said yes at their home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, in front of 60 hand-picked guests, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton.

In addition, her ex-husband Jason Alexander almost ruined the ceremony by trying to fit in.

It was a police officer, Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, who recounted this unusual incident and claimed that Jason was subsequently arrested. As a reminder, Britney was married to Jason Alexander in 2004 before their marriage was called off after just 55 hours. The star was then married to Kevin Federline whom she divorced in 2007. Jason Alexander filmed himself for social media as he ran through the woods towards the ceremony in Thousand Oaks, California, before being confronted by security guards. He was able to sneak into the ceremony and insisted Britney had invited him because she was “his first and only wife” before admitting he was “crashing in”.