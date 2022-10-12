Kim Kardashian distances herself from Kanye after anti-Semitic tweet: exclusive – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Shutterstock

Following the series of anti-Semitic remarks by her ex-husband on social networks, Kim Kardashian try not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was ‘completely irrelevant’ and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect his children.

An insider close to the family has revealed how Kim feels now that she’s been “mortified” by Kanye’s tweets. “After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and positions he has taken, Kim just wants to distance himself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye,” they said. “Kim told him she didn’t want anything to do with him when he acted like that, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

The source said the reality star wasn’t “surprised” by Kanye’s recent tweets, but she “can’t understand why he feels the need to be so combative towards people.” However, she is especially worried about their four children. “He not only hurt himself, but she’s worried he’ll hurt her kids with that stuff,” they explained. “No matter what, she would never hide their children from him, but she just wishes he would start making better choices and respond instead of react to the situation.”

Another close source reiterated how Kim wants to try and part ways with the rapper. “She will never be able to shut him out of her life, but she also knows she cannot support a man who makes such horrific racist comments that hurt so many of his closest friends,” they said.

The pal also opened up about how worried she was about her kids finding out about all the controversy surrounding their dad. “She did her best to ignore everything, but she knows they have an idea. North has a phone and she can’t log on without seeing something about it somewhere. Kim dreads the day they will come to her to ask questions,” the insider shared.

Ye has been restricted on Twitter and Instagram, after a series of posts containing anti-Semitic remarks. In addition to a controversial tweet, the rapper had posted a text exchange with Didy, where he accused the music icon of being told to talk to him by the “Jewish people”. This came after he launched controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts. He received a lot of backlash from fans and celebrities for his remarks. A source close to Kim revealed to HL exclusively that she was “disgusted” by her shirts and posing with a right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

While Kim may be trying to distance herself, she was seen reuniting with her ex at their daughter North’s basketball game following the controversy. Kanye included a video of them meeting at a game in his short documentary ‘Last Week’, which was posted on YouTube following the controversy.