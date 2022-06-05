Kim Kardashian divorced from Kanye West: this sentence which had angered the rapper

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ancient history. After a marriage and four children, they have been officially divorced since March 2022. Not without difficulty for the star of the Kardashian clan, who fought for justice to confirm the divorce. “I really want to be divorced. I asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he didn’t. I believe that if the court ends our marriage, it will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and move on.”, declared Pete Davidson’s girlfriend to the American press. It is true that this separation, Kanye West did not really see it with a good eye.

The former candidate for the US presidential election has not hesitated to attack his ex on numerous occasions on social networks. So much so that the sister of Kylie, Khloé, Kendall and Kourtney ended up fearing for the safety of her new boyfriend. But, Kim Kardashian is far from resenting her ex. “At the moment everything is fine. When things are quiet, we don’t really communicate. But I think it’s good sometimes, you know (…) I spent ten years of my life with this person, and I have so much love for him. It’ll never change, but that doesn’t mean he’s a good person for me and that’s okay”she confided in the podcast Not skinny but not fat.

Kanye West, a bit offended by Kim Kardashian?

In a new episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim made a revelation about the attitude of Kanye West at the time of their divorce. It was all happening in October 2021, when North’s mom was invited to host the show Saturday Night Live. On stage, the businesswoman had made a joke about her relationship with the father of her children. “I married the best rapper of all time and “the richest black man in America”, a legitimate and talented genius who gave me four incredible children. So, when i got divorced, you should know it all boiled down to one thing: his personality“, said Kim Kardashian.

A sentence that had angered Kanye West, who had not hesitated to leave the room in full during the sketch of his ex. The reason ? The use of the term “I divorced”. Finicky, the artist would have preferred his ex-wife to say that she “filed for divorce”. Another detail that had made him cringe? “He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said: ‘I am much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper‘”, Told Kim to his family. Kanye West, a (very) picky man.