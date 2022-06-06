Kim Kardashian divorced from Kanye West: why she apologized to her family

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her marriage to Kanye West. The famous influencer also took the opportunity to apologize to her family for the rapper’s inappropriate behavior.

A relationship that left its mark. For seven years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married. The couple went through ups and downs, before finally deciding to divorce. But even after their separation, the two stars continued to tear each other apart, the rapper accusing in particular his ex-wife of preventing him from seeing his children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The latter never misses an opportunity to criticize the influencer and her new darling, Pete Davidson.

In the May 26 episode of the series Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian wished to apologize to his family for the many slip-ups of Ye, especially on social networks. “He probably says anything about me”lamented the young woman in front of her family, before making her mea culpa: “I recognize the impact my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys’ (…) For once in my life, I feel strong. I won’t let anyone treat you, or myself, that way.”

Caitlyn Jenner confirms Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend

“When people say nasty things about one of us, it hurts us all,” confessed to the camera his mother, Kris Jenner, who is especially worried about her grandchildren. Indeed, the matriarch fears that one day the three young children will discover the comments made by their father against their mother . Kris Jenner thus wanted to warn her daughter: “It’s something that everyone really needs to be aware of,” she insisted. In any case, many people in the entourage of Kim Kardashian are delighted that she has separated from Kanye West. Like his ex-father-in-law, Caitlyn Jenner, who totally validates the new relationship of the young woman with Pete Davidson.

