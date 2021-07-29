Kim Kardashian divorces her husband Kanye West – People

Kim Kardashian she divorces Kanye West, thus putting an end to the fable of ‘Kimye’, as they are known. After almost seven years of marriage, one of the most famous couples in the world, in crisis for some time, decides to take separate paths but to do it in a ‘friendly’ way.

Kim, as reported by Tmz, has asked for legal and physical custody of the four children, and Kanye agreed that there is an agreement to raise the boys together. Before marrying in Italy on May 24, 2014, Kim and Kanye had signed a premarital agreement and, at the moment, neither of them intends to challenge it.

Relations between the two have become strained in recent months, and the couple have been living apart for some time, with the rapper spending most of his time in Wyoming and Kim in Calabasas, near Los Angeles. Kanye West’s candidacy for the White House further complicated their relationship. And it emerged clearly from social media, with Kanye at one point calling Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, as ‘Kris Jong-Un’, in reference to the North Korean leader. An episode that did not go down to Kim: the small screen star was ready to immediately ask for a divorce but then she was held back by a serious episode of Kanye’s bipolarity. There would be no betrayals or lovers in divorce: the reasons for the farewell are rooted in different lifestyles and different political visions. Kanye was a long-time supporter of Donald Trump before deciding to run for office himself. Kim never leaked his political orientation clearly but used his star position to push trump’s White House for justice reform. Kim and Kanye met in the early 2000s and the rapper debuted on ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ in 2010, visiting Kim in the Dash store owned by his sister Kourtney. In 2012 they got engaged and in 2014 married, after the birth of their first child in 2013. The couple have four children, North, Chicago, Rsalm and Saint.

For Kim Kardashian, ‘the most famous’, the divorce from Kanye is the third: she was in fact previously married to music producer Damon Thomas first and then to Kris Humphries, with whom the marriage had lasted only 72 days.