Kim Kardashian divorces her husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian asks for divorce from Kanye West after six and a half years of marriage. This is reported on New York Post, according to which Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, Hollywood’s most famous divorce lawyer, filed the necessary documents for separation in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

It would therefore be about to conclude one of the most famous unions of recent years, between the entrepreneur and superstar of reality tv (famous in particular for the television series Keeping up with the Kardashians) and the 21-Year Grammy-winning rapper and fashion mega-tycoon. The two share stellar assets: more than two billion net dollars, according to Forbes.

He, 43, is at his first marriage, while she, 40, is at his third. The news comes after the September announcement that the family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, would come to an end in 2021 after 14 years. The meeting, in recent weeks, which should have represented the last attempt to save the marriage, has failed.

The first kiss, as newlyweds, between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West





According to the website Tmz, which cites unidentified sources, the separation is amicable: West would also agree on custody of the children and Kardashian has asked for joint custody of their four young children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, only one year old. The last two are the result of surrogacy, a decision made after the second pregnancy, extremely difficult for Kim. Kanye, until recently thought of continuing with his children until he reached seven.

The couple began dating in 2012 and they had their first child in 2013. West made his marriage proposal that year through the giant screen in the empty baseball field of the San Francisco Giants, and the two were married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony in the Renaissance fortress of Florence.

Kanye West exaggerates: a stage for the wedding proposal to Kim



But West had been in love with Kardashian long before their official engagement. In 2012 the rapper had released the song “Cold” in which he said “And I admit it, I’m in love with Kim, at the same time that she was in love with him”. The “he” of the text was referring to Kim’s first husband, Kris Humphries.

The crisis would have erupted last summer with her husband’s candidacy for the American presidential election, after having long been a supporter of Donald Trump. A choice accompanied by surreal announcements, in which the rapper and producer had proposed himself as God’s envoy, throwing anathemas against the unbelievers and abortionists. At his first rally, on July 19, in South Carolina, West had confessed in public, through tears, his willingness to have Kim aborted, expecting his first daughter, but what would later become his wife had decided to continue the pregnancy. The public confession had shocked the woman, opening the crisis.

Usa 2020, tears and shock phrases: Kanye West at his first presidential rally



In the following weeks, in the face of West’s delusions of omnipotence, Kardashian had asked for a psychiatric report to be made to him. He had responded with a series of poisonous posts on social media, comparing her and her family to the American version of another Kim, Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator. Things quickly precipitated in a matter of months.

The sì between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Forte Belvedere





Even the Christmas holidays would be spent each on their own, Kim in Los Angeles with the children and Kanye on the Wyoming estate. And in fact in the family photos shared by the founder of the beauty brand KKW, dad Kanye is not present, while there is the full female clan: from mom Kris Jenner to sisters Kendall and Kourtney.

Kardashian-Kanye newlyweds, Florence armored for the wedding





However, from what he wrote the Daily Mail, despite such a turbulent Christmas, an exchange of expensive gifts was not lacking: he would have bought her a car, she a work of art. Gifts definitely in line with the availability of the two.

According to the premarital agreements, also analyzed by Forbes, the fortunes accumulated by the entrepreneur thanks to the businesses in her name, from the Kkw beauty line to the inclusive one of shape undergarmentswear (sheaths and bodysuits that shape the silhouette under the clothes) Skims, would be over 700 million dollars. In addition, kim’s pockets also flow the revenues of the series Keeping Up and other contracts in the world of reality TV.

The couple also boasts several properties in California: the value of the houses amounts to about 78 million dollars. In his eventual life as a bachelor, West will certainly not have to fear poverty: among the collaborations in fashion and his brands, in addition to his musical career, Kanye’s business exceeds five billion. And if with the divorce the most famous of the Kardashians were to get the Californian estates, the ex-husband could always take refuge in those of Wyoming, from over thirty million dollars.

Kim Kardashian had married a first time at a very young age, at the age of 19, with the music producer Damon Thomas to separate three years later. A flash wedding was, instead, the one with the basketball player Kris Humphries: divorce proceedings were initiated after only 72 days. Of the many former west the most famous is the model Amber Heard, attended for two years, between 2008 and 2010.

Now, in just three and a half months Kanye has lost the election and his wife, who of course had not voted for him or for the candidate most appreciated by her husband, Donald Trump. But for the opponent of both: Joe Biden.