Kim Kardashian: do her children know what’s going on between her and Kanye West?

Wednesday April 6, 2022, Kim Kardashian gave an interview to Robin Roberts during a special program, on ABC. During the latter, the pretty brunette agreed to reveal if her children understood what was going on between her and their father, Kanye West.

After nine years of love, it was in February 2021 that Kim Kardashian began divorce proceedings against Kanye West. While the rapper had a hard time accepting their separation and made many controversial statements on social media, do their children understand what is going on between them? After assuring on ABC that North (8), Saint (6)”knew what was going on“, the pretty brunette added, referring to Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (2 and a half years old): “Younger people don’t understand as much.Finally, she explained:You just have to be there for them. Anyway, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I had conversations. We have to speak daily for the kids, so you know, I hate that it goes like this. But when it comes to family, I mean Kanye and I will always be family.“

Wednesday March 16, 2022, Kim Kardashian had already mentioned her ex-husband on the set of Ellen DeGeneres. While the famous host had congratulated him for not speaking ill of the rapper for the sake of their children, the businesswoman had dropped: “I think that’s just who I am and I’ve always had such a good example seeing my mom, my dad and their relationship. So I still have hope and no matter what, he’s the father of my children. I will always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best.Finally, she added:I just try – as hard as it can be sometimes – I try to ignore it and try to do what’s best for the kids. It was put into my life for a reason…these challenges. I sometimes try to sit still and say, ‘Okay, what’s this lesson?’ What am I supposed to learn from this. And how can I get out of it?“

Kim Kardashian Tells Her Kids Their Dad Is The Best

At the start of the year, the companion of Pete Davidson had raised the issue of co-parenting. “You might be so hurt or mad at your ex, but I think in front of the kids it always has to be, ‘Your dad is the best.’ Make sure you’re your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re going through personally.“, she had explained in the columns of vogue.

Loading-widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free