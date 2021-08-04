Kim Kardashian does not want to divorce, despite the fact that she and Kanye West “live very separate lives and see each other only for their children”. That is the way things are.

After their relationship went through a difficult time this summer following the announcement of the presidential campaign, the marriage between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian it seems to have come to an end.

**Now they are all (rightly) concerned about Kanye West’s mental health**

Speculations that the famous couple is on the verge of a break they have been going on for weeks now.

And according to some rumors Kim and Kanye are spending much of their time apartwith some sources close to the couple who say that for Kim Kardashian trying to make the marriage work was proving “exhausting”.

**Kim Kardashian feels “trapped” in her marriage to Kanye West**

Despite this, however, it seems that Kim does not want to divorce.

Why Kim Kardashian doesn’t want to divorce

Kim and Kanye: still together but with separate lives

The American gossip site EOnline confirmed that the couple is living increasingly divided lives.

«Kim and Kanye are doing their thing. They spend a lot of time separate – told the publication a source close to the Kardashians, adding that – each of them is taking some time for themselves..

The source went on to say that “Kim Kardashian is no longer obsessed with keeping her marriage together. He doesn’t handle it or care too much.

Lets it go and be what it is without too much worry».

But despite (or perhaps because of) all the time spent separately pursuing their own individual interests, «Kim looks happy” and is “very focused on work and her passions”.

The source then went on to say:

«It does not seem that she wants to ask for a divorce, not at this time, and not in the short future.

They are living their separate lives and that’s okay for now.”

And again: the couple remains “focused on the things that are important to them”, giving priority to the four children North, Saint, Chi and Psalm West.

“I’m still a family and Kim and Kanye remain united for the children».

It would seem that the couple will be reunited with the whole family for Christmas, although the source notes:

“It won’t be like years past, but they’re going to do something as a family and they’re all together.”